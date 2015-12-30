The World Company is ceasing publication of The Baldwin City Signal and shifting coverage of Baldwin City news and sports to the Lawrence Journal-World.

The last edition of The Signal will be the current edition. Subscribers to The Signal will receive refunds on the unused balance of their subscriptions.

Elvyn Jones, news editor of The Signal, will become a member of the Journal-World’s reporting staff. Jones will become the new county and area reporter, which will include coverage of Baldwin City council, school board, Baker University and other Baldwin-related news, said Chad Lawhorn, the Journal World’s managing editor.

“Being a seven-day per week newspaper, we’re going to be able to provide news and information to the Baldwin City community in a more timely fashion than we could with the weekly newspaper,” Lawhorn said. “I’m very proud of the work Elvyn and the staff of The Signal have done over the years. We’re excited about including that coverage in the Journal-World.”

As part of a reorganization of its weekly newspaper division, The World Company also is closing The Chieftain, the weekly newspaper serving Bonner Springs and Basehor in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties, and expanding the Shawnee Dispatch, a weekly newspaper published on Wednesdays. Beginning Jan. 31, The Dispatch will be published and distributed on Sundays as well as Wednesdays.