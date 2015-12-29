The members of the Palmyra Masonic Lodge No. 23 would like to thank the community and local businesses for a successful year of raising money for charity and honoring our country. Along with Baldwin State, Kansas State and MidAmerica banks and the American Legion, the Masonic Lodge led the effort to decorate all Baldwin City homes with a flag on the Fourth of July. The local Boy Scouts distributed the flags, preserving a long-standing tradition Krystal Williams started.

In August, lodge member hosted a motorcycle ride and raised about $900 for the Kansas University Cancer Research Fund. The 25 riders made a 150-mile loop, which culminated in raffle prizes, food and drink at The Lodge Motel in Baldwin City. Several local businesses and some outside the community supplied prizes. The ride is an annual event that has grown each year.

Lodge members ended the year by raising money for three local and very necessary charities. The Christmas raffle money, most raised from within the community, helped the men of Palmyra continue to support Baldwin and surrounding communities. A total of $500 was used to purchase gifts for the Baldwin City Recreation Commission’s annual Christmas Angel Tree, and checks of $750 were given to the Baldwin City Community Food Pantry and Baldwin Community Fund.

Once again, the lodge thanks all for your support of these worthy endeavors. We hope 2016 is a happy and healthy year for all.



Nick Harris

Palmyra Lodge No. 23