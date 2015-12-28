Archive for Monday, December 28, 2015
Freezing rain to end in Baldwin City soon
December 28, 2015
Baldwin City crews have treated city streets this morning as the first significant winter storm of the season left a thin coating of snow over a glazing of ice.
In their latest report this morning, forecasters from the National Weather Service are predicting freezing rain is possible from Burlington to Lawrence and points east through 1 p.m. Monday.
Generally, forecasters are predicting snow to the west of Douglas County and rain and ice to the east as the system moves through the area. Forecasters predict the winter storm will begin to taper off after 2 p.m., and for the weather system to have exited the region by 10 p.m. Monday,
